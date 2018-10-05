TSLPRB police constable answer key released, here’s how you can check at tslprb.in

The answer keys for SCT PC Civil posts recruitment exam was released by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board today. Candidates can download the keys from their official website which is tslprb.in. the exams were conducted in 966 centres across 40 different places in Telangana on Sunday.

All those candidates who want to raise objection on the preliminary key can do it before October 8. TSLPRB said objections with false information will not be considered.

Steps to check TSLPRB Police Constable answer keys:

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board which is tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, under the constable section, click on the link which says ‘preliminary key’

Step 3: after clicking a pdf file will open up

Step 4: Download and check your answers carefully