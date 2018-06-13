TS ICET Result 2018: Telangana board declares results of TS ICET and TSEdCET, check result at icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) have declared TS ICET Results or Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Results today (June 13). Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET 2018 was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on May 23 and May 24 while the TSEdCET-2018 results will be released on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Steps to check TS ICET Result 2018:

Step 1: Go to TS ICET official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the results tab for “TS ICET 2018”.

Step 3: Enter the admit card number.

Step 4: Click and submit admit card number.

Step 5: Get the results and take a print out for future reference.