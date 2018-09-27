Tripura: Woman beaten in public and forced to wear garland of shoes for extramarital affair

Agartala: A 40-year old woman was beaten in public and forced to wear a garland of shoes by a group of people for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a married man in Gomati district, police said Thursday. The woman, a mother of two alleged that a group of women along with men forcibly picked her up from a paddy field on Wednesday and tied her to a tree and beat her in public, sprayed ink on her face and forced her to wear a garland of shoes, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Navadwip Jamatiya said, “We have recorded her statement as she doesn’t know how to write. All the accused persons will be identified and arrested. We have started operations.” After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to Purba Rangamati village and found the woman unconscious and took her to a local hospital. A case was registered at Birganj Police station, police said.

Amarpur, Sub-Divisional Police Office (SDPO), Souvik De Thursday said one woman was arrested in connection with the incident. However, villagers alleged that woman had an extra marital affair with a man and they were found in comprising position by the wife of the man about two weeks ago.

The man had a heated altercation with his wife and was reported to have severely beaten her (his wife), who was admitted to Amarpur sub-divisional hospital, the police said quoting the villagers. The man’s wife succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.