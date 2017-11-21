Tripura: Journalist shot dead in an altercation with TSR jawan

Agartala: A journalist working with a Bengali newspaper was shot dead today allegedly by a constable of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) following an altercation, police said. The scribe, Sudip Datta Bhaumick, was gunned down around 2 pm inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of TSR at R K Nagar near here, West Tripura SP Abhijit Saptarshi said.

“After reaching the spot, we found the journalist lying in a pool of blood. We took him to G B Hospital in Agartala where the doctors declared him brought dead,” Saptarshi said.

Bhaumick, 48, was a reporter of ‘Syandan Patrika’. One TSR constable has been arrested in this connection, the SP said. The killing comes weeks after a TV journalist was killed in West Tripura.

On September 20, a journalist of a local television channel was killed at Mandai in the same district when he went to cover an agitation by the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).