Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb meets kickboxer Nishtha Chakraborty as part of BJP’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday met international-level kickboxer Nistha Chakraborty in Agartala, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign. He also met Dr Prafullajit Sinha, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation as a part of this initiative.

Earlier in the day, the Tripura Chief Minister also had an open interaction with several other eminent people of the state. “This initiative started by the party chief Amit Shah is very important. We are following the path shown by him. Through this ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ we get know about the opinion of the people about Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government and we are noting down all the issues pointed out by them,” Deb said.

Launched in May this year by BJP president Amit Shah, the ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements in the last four years. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people.