TREIRB TGT PGT 2018: Exam dates released, download admit card from September 21

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) released the exam dates for the recruitment of TGT and PGT. All the candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from September 21 from the official website of TREIRB which is treirb.telangana.gov.in.

The PGT paper-II and paper-III exams will be conducted between September 28 and October 8. The paper-II is scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and paper-III from 2 pm and 4 pm. Meanwhile, the exams for TGT paper-II and paper-III will be conducted between October 11 and October 24, the paper-II will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and paper-III from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The pay scale of TGT and PGT candidates

The selected Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,940 to Rs 80, 930.

The selected Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,120 to Rs 87,130.

Note: The applicants should be willing to serve anywhere in Telangana State.

The vacant posts are 2,932, while 1,972 vacancies are for PGT and 960 are open for TGT. The age of the applicants should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years.