Tragic video: Three of family washed away in Bihar floods as bridge collapses

The flood situation in Bihar has raised alarming concerns in the country and now a disturbing video emerging from Araria has added up to the horror. At least three people, including a child were feared drowned in Bihar’s Araria district, taking the death toll to 119.

A video which has since gone viral shows people racing across the precarious bridge in small groups to get to safety. A man, a woman and a girl, apparently family members were crossing the bridge together. Suddenly, the bridge collapsed moments before they step on the other side. The video first shows the river uprooting a huge tree and carrying it away with the flow and later destroying the bridge that was being used by the locals to cross the river. According to reports, they were swept away in the overflowing river.

The toll due to the floods triggered by rains in Nepal and northern parts of the state was 72 on Wednesday, and 73.44 lakh people in 14 districts were hit. Saharsa and Khagaria were the latest districts to be affected during the day. Araria district accounted for 23 deaths, followed by Sitamarhi (12), Kisanganj, East Champaran, West Champaran and Supual (11 each), Madhubani and Katihar (7 each), Madhepura and Purnea (5 each), Darbhanga and Saharsa (4 each), Gopalganj and Khagaria (3 each) and Sheohar (2).

The health department has launched a toll-free number ‘104’ to provide information on floods. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accompanied by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh conducted an aerial survey of Gopalganj, Bagha, Bettiah in West Champaran, and Raxual and Motihari in East Champaran. Food packets are being air-dropped in inundated areas while in places where flood waters have receded they are being supplied through panchayats.

Fifty ‘ambulatory vans’ are working in flood-hit areas to attend to sick animals and 196 veterinary doctors have been deputed. Meanwhile, train services continued to be affected. An East Central Railways statement said that 39 trains have been canceled as water overtopped tracks. The canceled trains included 12235 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani till August 20.