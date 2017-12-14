Tourists cooking in public can be an act of nuisance in Goa

Panaji: The Goa government will amend a law to make cooking in public places by tourists a nuisance, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said today.

He said tourists visiting the coastal state will be provided separate places to prepare food.

Such an act of cooking on road results in huge amount of garbage being generated which lies strewn around places, he said explaining the rationale behind the proposed amendment.

“Necessary amendments would be made to the existing Act which will make cooking in public places a nuisance,” the chief minister said.

Parrikar said the government will designate certain places where tourists, who usually arrive in groups, can cook and eat.

“I have already issued directions to find a solution to the issue. The government is contemplating to amend the Act to declare cooking in open spaces by tourists a nuisance,” the CM said, adding that “there should be a control on such tourists”.

He said the government would set up special squads by January 2018 to keep an eye on tourists who cook in public.

Parrikar said the government would identify places in tourist belts in coastal areas where tourists, who are on low budget and travelling by buses, can camp.

“The area can also be earmarked for such cooking,” he said, adding that the government will provide toilet facilities and also make arrangements to clean up the area by charging a small fee.