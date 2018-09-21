Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 21, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Those looking for new homes will find it if they attend social function as they might find right person who can be able to help them. Senior citizens may recover their health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): There is danger of accidents due to carelessness or absentmindedness at home or while travelling. So be alert at all times today. You are fatigued by the continuous interactions with people.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Being jealous of your beloved’s friends is causing heated arguments, leaving a nasty taste in your mouth. Try to be more understanding and to give your partner more freedom. Be cautious while on wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): No heavy inflows exactly but with careful management of money you will stand to gain. There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when opportunity arises.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Multitasking and juggling your commitments will be the way to get things done. Colleagues and seniors may also need you, adding to your work load. Make time to rest and recoup your energies.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will need to find the right balance between being diplomatic and asserting yourself to get things done. You will be able to overcome challenges with ease.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You have a capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in stock market will be profitable today. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Selection of proper channel or person is needed to get sanction on your documents and this is possible today by attending some social activities around you. Your word will have importance at work place.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will be feeling alone but today you might find someone who may be your soul mate in future. Construction and engineering business will have progress today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will be in romantic mood and feel to relax with your partner. Students will get success in their studies. Proper guidance is necessary to decide proper stream.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You are in a mood of thanksgiving and contentment. On the flip side, there are mounting expenses and other worries. Health problems are likely today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Students who will be sincere in their studies, Stars will definitely help them in exams. Investment in commodities and metals will be profitable. Your interest in culture and religion will increase.