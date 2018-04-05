Tobacco products, cigarette packs to have toll-free number to help fight addiction

Mumbai: In order to curb the menace of cigarette smoking and smokeless tobacco, all tobacco products and cigarette packs will soon carry a national toll-free number to help users fight addiction. Besides warnings, there will be enhanced pictorial images and text messages, covering 85 per cent of the packet area. The new warnings will come into effect on September 1.

The text messages that will be printed on the packs are: “Tobacco causes painful death” and “Tobacco causes cancer”. The Quitline number – 1800-11-2356 – will also be printed on the packs. The Quitline number is a dedicated toll-free number to help tobacco users receive free support and guidance to subdue their addiction. According to a recent GATS India Report, 55 per cent smokers and 50 per cent smokeless tobacco users want to quit. The Health Ministry had issued a notification on April 3, making amendments on using the new warnings and including the Quitline number.