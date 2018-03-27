New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the NDA-led Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said issues like demonetisation and bank frauds have affected people at the grassroots level and that it was time for the BJP to “pack up and go”. She asserted that all opposition parties should work together to oust the saffron party.

Reacting on the leaked election dates of Karnataka Assembly polls, Banerjee said all institutions were becoming BJP institutions as the saffron party was “using and misusing” multiple agencies.

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya earlier today tweeted the date of the Karnataka Assembly polls before the Election Commission announced it, prompting the panel to describe the leak as a “very serious issue” that merited a probe and stringent action.

The TMC supremo told reporters here, “We want all opposition parties to work together. We should help the strongest opposition party in state to fight the BJP. It should be one fight”. Banerjee, who is in the national capital, also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with other political leaders from TDP, TRS and Shiv Sena.

“People are against the BJP. I have travelled to all the states. I know the mood of the people. Issues like demonetisation, GST, bank fraud have affected people even at the grassroot level. The time has come for this BJP to pack up and go,” she said.

The West Bengal chief minister will also meet rebel BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha and former Union minister Arun Shourie tomorrow.