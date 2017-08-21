Three injured after rocks fall on Hubli Express

Mumbai: At least three passengers of the Hubli Express were injured near the Khandala Ghat in Maharashtra when rocks from a mountain fell on the train following a landslide, officials said on Monday. There were no rail traffic disruption though.

According to a Central Railway official, the incident occurred at around 5.30 a.m. between the Lonavala-Karjat section when the train was passing through the Khandala Monkey Hills. “The rock fell on the S4 coach. Its arrival was delayed by an hour here at the Lokmanya Tilak terminal,” Central Railway spokesperson Narendra Patil told IANS.

The injured were rushed to the Kalyan railway hospital. Two of them have received minor injuries while the third one is in a state of shock right now, Patil said. The Hubli Express runs daily between Hubli in Karnataka and Mumbai in Maharashtra.