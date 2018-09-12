This emotional video gives a glimpse of secular aspect of Ganesh Chaturthi, watch now

Ganesh Chaturthi is a very big festival for people of Maharashtra. The festival has spread its magic on people, who worship Lord Ganesh during the 10-day long auspicious festival. Many social messages are also propagated during this event of Ganesh Chaturthi and such a new video by a Tea Brand is getting viral on social media. This video focuses on the concept of secularism which is a vital part of this festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the video, a man goes to buy an idol of Lord Ganesh as he is going to celebrate the festival for the first time. He enters a shop of Ganesh Idols and the shop owner shows him some idols which he may like. The owner also offers him tea and asks his help to bring it.

Since the man is not much aware about the details of various Ganesh idols, he is impressed by the shop owner’s knowledge about the same. The owner apprises the man with the name of the Ganesh idol having four hands, as well as explains him about the story of Ganesh’s vehicle mouse, often referred to as ‘Mushakraaj’.

Suddenly during the conversation, the owner wears his traditional Muslim cap. A twist that reveals that the owner is a Muslim, and then he changes his mind of buying the idol from his shop. Making an excuse to leave the shop, he tells owner that he has to go as he has some important work to do, and will return tomorrow.

As he is leaving the shop, the owner asks him to at least drink the tea before leaving. While having the sip of tea, the owner says it is obvious for him to get startled seeing a Muslim man selling Ganesh idols. When the man asks him why he chose this particular business, the owner says that this is also a form of worship.

After listening to the words of owner, the man decides to buy the Ganesh Idol from him and tells owner that he wants to buy the idol today itself. The video gives a clear idea of the secular aspect of Ganesh Charurthi festival. People from different communities and religions celebrate this festival, which reminds us about the fact that Ganesh Chaturthi also delivers a message of fraternity and unity. Have a look at the video below.