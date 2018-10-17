The ‘thain thain’ shouting UP Police cop to be rewarded

Recently an Uttar Pradesh police man shouted “thain thain” to imitate gunshots and scare criminals after his gun stopped working, the UP Police has decided to reward the Sambhal police man. While many trolled the man by making various memes, UP police department on the other hand called Manoj Kumar’s action an “act of bravery”. Sambhal SP Yamuna Prasad, in a letter, praised Manoj and said that Manoj did not get scared in the situation, he was able to scare the criminals by his voice.

On 12th October, during the encounter, SHO Manoj Kumar’s revolver got jammed and to scare the criminals he shouted “thain thain” to imitate the voice of a real gun. The video which was shot by a fellow constable Kumar was heard shouting “Maaro Maaro, ghero ghero, Thain Thain.” It was later reported that the criminal was arrested after getting shot in leg.

Earlier, while talking to media the ASP said that the pistol got jammed due to a technical glitch. He further said, so he started shouting ‘maaro, maaro, ghero, ghero’ to create pressure on the criminals. The video which was shot by a fellow constables during the encounter which has now gone viral on social media sites.