The Great American Eclipse: When, where and how to watch it live in India

The United States is all set to witness the complete solar eclipse called as ‘The Great American Eclipse’ today, August 21. The rare phenomenon will be visible across all Continental United States and is appearing after a gap of 99 years. It will pass through 14 states, beginning with Oregon Coast and ending at the South Carolina coast. It will last longest at Carbondale, Illinois for 2.44 minutes. Since it will last so long scientists across the world including scientists at the Centre for Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) in the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata will verify their theories on sun and corona, the outer realm of the sun. It will help them to understand model space weather and anticipate solar storms. The last event was recorded in 1979 in the US and was visible from Pacific Northwest. While the last total solar eclipse was last recorded in 1918.

When and where?

The Great American Eclipse will begin at 15:46 GMT (9:16 pm IST) and will end at 18:48 GMT (12:52 am IST). The eclipse will be visible from Oregon into Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Montana, and Iowa. North America will be able to witness a complete solar eclipse while the South America, Africa, and Europe will witness a partial one.

How to watch it live

The total solar eclipse won’t be visible in India, NASA and other organisations made special arrangements to have a live streaming for viewers across the world. Though not directly Indians can watch the eclipse by tuning into live streaming from 9 pm IST. Bookmark these links to watch the live stream of the solar eclipse online:

NASA will share live images, videos and updates before, during and after the eclipse sourced from satellites, special telescopes, high-altitude balloons and research aircraft. Click here .

will share live images, videos and updates before, during and after the eclipse sourced from satellites, special telescopes, high-altitude balloons and research aircraft. Click . The Eclipse Ballooning Project will share videos from high-altitude balloons. These balloons were launched by 55 teams including high school students, eclipse enthusiasts, and scientists. Viewers can choose a balloon via an interactive map and enjoy the streaming. Click here .

will share videos from high-altitude balloons. These balloons were launched by 55 teams including high school students, eclipse enthusiasts, and scientists. Viewers can choose a balloon via an interactive map and enjoy the streaming. Click . The robotic telescope streaming service Slooh in association with observatories around the world will live stream the event. Click here.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the sun and earth blocking the sun. This can last up to three hours. The sun’s outer part is visible and looks like a ring to viewers. It is advised to avoid watching eclipse through naked eyes as it can burn retina and can cause vision impairment. The symptoms can be felt only after 12 hours starting with blurred vision.

Evil Omen?

There are several superstitions linked with solar eclipses. In India, the event is said to be inauspicious especially to pregnant women. People are asked to avoid the usage of knives, scissors and also to not eat sour food.