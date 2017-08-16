Terror funding case: NIA seizes incriminating material in Srinagar raids, suspects interrogated

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted follow up raids across 12 locations in Srinagar in connection with the terror funding case, following which suspects are being interrogated.

The NIA conducted searches at 12 locations belonging to separatists and Hawala operators today and the locations are spread over Srinagar, Handwara, Kupwara and Pulwama.

The residences belonging to Shafi Reshi, Advocate and premises related to Zahoor Watali were searched by the NIA teams and a lot of incriminating material, suspect financial records and property-related documents and electronic devices including mobile phones, pen drives and hard drives have been seized during the searches.

Some of the documents seized relate to receipt of money from suspect foreign sources and distribution of money so received to certain persons in Kashmir valley. Searches are still continuing and the suspects are being questioned about the incriminating recoveries made from them.

The NIA registered the case on May 30, accusing separatist and secessionist leaders of being involved with terrorist groups.

The case was registered over raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The case also included causing disruption in the Valley by pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

The NIA had conducted searches in several places in the state, besides Haryana and the national capital. The NIA has already questioned Hurriyat chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah, separatists Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Peer Saifullah.