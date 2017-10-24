Terror funding case: NIA arrests Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin’s son Shahid Yusuf

New Delhi: The NIA on Tuesday arrested Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yusuf in connection with its probe into terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, agency officials said.

An official told IANS: “Yusuf was arrested today in Delhi after he was called for questioning at the NIA (National Investigation Agency) headquarters in an old case of terror funding registered in 2011.”

The arrest comes a day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced the decision to start a dialogue process in Jammu and Kashmir and named former Intelligence Bureau Director Dineshwar Sharma as its representative for the talks with all stakeholders in the state.

According to the agency official, investigation revealed that one of the accused, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, based in Syria, had allegedly transferred money to Yusuf on Syed Salahuddin’s orders between 2011 and 2014.