Telugu actress strips in public to protest discrimination against women

— By Asia News International | Apr 07, 2018 02:52 pm
Hyderabad: A Telugu actress took off her clothes in public at Telugu Film Chamber Of Commerce, she alleges that she has not been given a fair chance at work and that women are being exploited sexually by producers, members of Film Chamber.

