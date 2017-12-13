Telangana: Woman MLA ‘abuses’ toll plaza staff; video goes viral

Karimnagar (Tel): A woman MLA of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has landed in a controversy after a video purportedly showing her abusing the staff of a toll plaza went viral. The legislator, Bodiga Shobha, was seen in the video allegedly abusing the staff of the toll plaza at Renikunat, located about 25 kms from here, for not letting her vehicle pass through the VIP gate. The incident apparently occurred yesterday while she was on her way to the state capital Hyderabad.

As per the visuals going viral on social media, Shobha, who represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district, and her husband purportedly instigated their gunman to attack the staff. The video indicated that a staff member of the tollgate was being chased by the MLA’s followers.

The police, however, did not file an FIR as nobody filed a complaint in connection with the alleged incident. “We have not received any complaint from anybody about such an incident. So we have not filed a case,” LMD Colony’s sub-inspector Y Krishna Reddy told PTI. Despite repeated attempts to reach her, Shobha was not available for comments.