Telangana: Woman MLA ‘abuses’ toll plaza staff; video goes viral
Karimnagar (Tel): A woman MLA of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has landed in a controversy after a video purportedly showing her abusing the staff of a toll plaza went viral. The legislator, Bodiga Shobha, was seen in the video allegedly abusing the staff of the toll plaza at Renikunat, located about 25 kms from here, for not letting her vehicle pass through the VIP gate. The incident apparently occurred yesterday while she was on her way to the state capital Hyderabad.
As per the visuals going viral on social media, Shobha, who represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district, and her husband purportedly instigated their gunman to attack the staff. The video indicated that a staff member of the tollgate was being chased by the MLA’s followers.
The police, however, did not file an FIR as nobody filed a complaint in connection with the alleged incident. “We have not received any complaint from anybody about such an incident. So we have not filed a case,” LMD Colony’s sub-inspector Y Krishna Reddy told PTI. Despite repeated attempts to reach her, Shobha was not available for comments.
JUST ARRIVED
- Telangana: Woman MLA ‘abuses’ toll plaza staff; video goes viral
- Supreme Court Constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar tomorrow
- Elderly couple hacked to death in UP
- Virushka: All the inside details of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s grand Italian wedding
- Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma wedding: Condom brand Durex tweets a funny congratulatory message
EDITOR’S PICK
Vile abuse and worse in Gujarat
Electioneering inevitably means high-decibel rhetoric, with the rival contestants vying with one another to persuade the voters by pitching their…
Political discourse: Stooping to conquer
The BJP spokesmen tell the people, during the debates on TV News channels, that ‘every thing is fair in love…
Modi alleges Manmohan Singh: To speak and when not to speak
Manmohan Singh ko gussa kab ata hai? Just how hard do you have to step on his Buddha-esque toes before…
When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma?
When will this madness end? When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma? When can…
Looking beyond headline GDP numbers
Since the release of GDP data for the second quarter of FY 17-18 by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on…