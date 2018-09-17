Free Press Journal
Telangana TSLPRB SI results declared, check at tslprb.in

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 11:38 am
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the results of SCT SI PWT. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results from the board’s official website tslprb.in. The TSLPRB has conducted the examination on August 26. TSLPRB had released the preliminary answer keys on August 27, 2018.

Around 1,88,715 candidates have registered for the SCT SI Civil recruitment and 1,88,482 candidates had appeared for the Preliminary Written Test. This test was conducted in 339 Examination Centres, in Hyderabad and District Headquarters towns of the erstwhile districts in Telangana.

Steps to check the TSLPRB SI Result 2018:


Step 1: Go to the official website tslprb.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under SCT SI Exam, click on the activated link for PWT Result 2018.

Step 3: Enter the Mobile Number and Password and click sign in to login your account.

Step 4: Check your result and download

