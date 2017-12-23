Telangana: Rayalaseema Express train derails near Nizamabad; passengers safe

Hyderabad: Two wheels of a coach of an express train came off the track near Nizamabad in Telangana today, but no one was injured, Railway officials said.

The incident, involving the 12793 Tirupati-Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express, affected rail traffic. The derailment occurred at 0805 hours between Uppalavai-Sirnapalli stations on the Secunderabad-Mudkhed section of the South Central Railway, they said. None was hurt in the incident, they said.

Passengers of the train were immediately transported to their destinations by the Railway authorities, they said.

The incident, which happened on a single line track, led to the cancellation of Secunderabad-CST Mumbai Devagiri Express and partial cancellation of six other trains, the officials said.

Track repair work was underway to restore normal running of trains “at the earliest”, they added.