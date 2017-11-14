Free Press Journal
Viral Video: Telangana cop suspended for getting massage done by woman home guard

— By PTI | Nov 14, 2017 02:01 pm
Hyderabad: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the armed reserve wing of police in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district was today suspended for alleged misconduct, after a video purportedly showing him getting a “massage” from a woman home guard went viral. ASI Hassan has been placed under suspension for his “misconduct”, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Range, M Stephen Raveendra.

In the video, which went viral on social media and was also telecast on TV channels yesterday, a woman home guard in uniform, posted at the armed reserve unit at the district headquarters, was purportedly seen pressing the back of a man lying on a cot.

The alleged incident occurred around four-five months ago at the armed reserve headquarters in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) M S Vijay Kumar yesterday said, adding that he ordered a probe immediately after the video came to his notice yesterday. The ASI was apparently suffering from a backache and had requested the home guard to press his back which she did willingly, the SP said.

Earlier this month, the Rachakonda Police here had ordered an inquiry after a video, purportedly of an inspector in Hyderabad getting a “massage” from a home guard, went viral. However, the inspector had denied the charges saying he was not the person in the video, which he termed as fake.

