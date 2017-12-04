Telangana: 30-year-old pregnant woman jumps off movie van to escape rape

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman has died after she fell from a running van to save herself from rape bid from the driver and cleaner of the vehicle at Toopran in Medak district. The woman, who was seven months pregnant, died. The incident took place on NH Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway 44 on Saturday, came to light on Sunday when the woman’s relatives approached the police.

The woman – Kalavathi used to go to different villages to sell clothes in weekly markets, said Vighneshwar, circle-inspector, Toopran police station. Yesterday after attending one such market she along with her nine-year-old daughter boarded a van to return to Toopran, the officer said.

After covering some distance, the driver of the van asked Kalavathi to pay money at a toll plaza. The driver and the cleaner then started misbehaving with her. The woman then jumped off the vehicle to protect herself. The men then threw Kalavathi’s daughter out of the vehicle and fled from the spot. The mother-daughter duo was spotted by locals who immediately informed the police. Kalavathi died on the spot, adding a probe was on.

With PTI inputs.