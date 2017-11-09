Telangana: 25-year-old shackled in chains by brother in Jagtial, rescued

Jagtial, (Telangana): Police in Jagtial district of Telangana has rescued a 25-year-old girl, who was allegedly chained and confined to a room by her brother and his wife. The victim, Geeta, is said to be mentally unstable.

Narrating her ordeal, she said that her family used to torture her but her woes always went unregistered.

“I cried and requested my brother and sister-in-law many times but they wouldn’t care. Because of continuous chaining, my hands used to swell, still they did not unlock me. They used to torture me daily with chili powder and stuffed a cloth in my mouth. I was confined in a locked room and had to perform every activity in that room itself. They did not even allow me to use toilets. My parents died when I was young, since then I have been staying with my brother,” Geeta said.

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) has been registered and the police is probing the matter further.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Jagityal Anantha Sharma, said, “I visited the spot and inquired about the incident and victim. Some neighbours said she is mentally ill. We are taking help of the Lunacy Act and will produce the victim in court for better treatment.”