Teenage girl gang-raped for 10 days in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four persons for ten days at a lodge here, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, police rescued the girl on November 4 and arrested the four men, a senior official said.

“We have arrested all the four accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for kidnapping and gang-raping the teenaged girl for ten days,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whiefield) Abdul Ahad told PTI.

Three of the accused, in the age group of 22 to 25 years, are friends. The fourth accused is the 55-year-old lodge operator, he said.

The prime accused, who runs a tea shop at Whitefield, hadbefriended the girl and took her to the lodge on October 26 and committed the crime, Ahad said.

The girl’s father had on October 30 lodged a missing complaint with K R Puram police.