Techie dies in Coimbatore after bike crashes into illegal political hoarding, outrage on social media

A 32-year-old software engineer Ragupathy Kandasamy, who had returned home to Coimbatore from US to meet his prospective bride, died last week after he reportedly crashed his bike into a temporary illegal wooden hoarding set up on a road by the AIADMK. The hoarding was for MGR’s centenary celebrations. After getting hit by the structure, Ragupathy fell from his bike and was then run over by a truck.

According to the police, young engineer was not wearing the helmet and was set to return to US this weekend. He planned to park his bike at a bus stand and take a bus to a temple. The structure that Ragupathy crashed into took up space on both sides and police investigators said he was thrown off his bike when it hit a portion that jutted well on to the road.

Meanwhile, following his death, anger spilled over social media, someone painted “Who Killed Ragu?” in large, white lettering at the spot where Mr Ragupathy was killed. Ragupathy’s death also triggered a political blame game in Tamil Nadu. Krishnan K from main opposition party DMK filed a petition asking the courts to direct removal of all such signboards in Coimbatore and action against officials for Raghupathy’s death. Another opposition party PMK has demanded a case to be registered against Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami. DMK Working President MK Stalin tweeted that he condemns the lawless government in strong terms.

Southers star, Kamal Haasan tweeted and expressed his anger about the incident.