Teacher in trouble for distributing books containing distorted version of history  

Kozhikode: A teacher of a government vocational higher secondary school at Koyilandy in the district is in trouble for distributing books allegedly containing ‘distorted’ version of Indian history to the students.

An inquiry was conducted against the teacher K K Murali, accused of distributing the books, by District Educational Officer, Vadakara.

The Deputy Director of Education here today said “we have submitted an inquiry report to the Director of Public Instructions for further action.”

The book was meant to be a reference material for the ‘Sanskrit Jnana Pariksha’, a scholarship examination for students from standards five to eight, held on October 21 by Vidhya Bharati, a RSS outfit.

The book reportedly has in its cover a map showing “Akanda Bharat” with Pakistan being a part of it.

It has also contents saying that the mosque in Ayodhya was built after demolishing a Ram temple.

Similarly, the mosque in Mathura was built by the Mughal ruler Aurangazeb after demolishing a Krishna temple, it said.