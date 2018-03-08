TDP ministers Ashok Raju and Y S Chowdary submit their resignation to PM Modi, but will continue the alliance

New Delhi: Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary, two TDP ministers in the BJP-led NDA government, today submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raju later told reporters that his party will continue to part of the ruling alliance.

Their resignations came a day after TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the party’s ministers will quit the central government in protest against its refusal to grant special category status to the state.

Chowdary said the issue of special category status was very emotive for the state but the Centre did not address it and added that even the special package was not adequate.

He, however, said it would be unfair to say that the Centre did nothing for the state. Naidu had earlier in the day had a telephonic conversation with Modi.