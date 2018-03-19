TDP directs MPs to attend Budget session amid No confidence motion saga

Andhra Pradesh: Irrespective of the no-confidence motion, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday issued whip to its MPs, directing them to attend the Parliament till the end of the Budget session.

The no-confidence motion was issued following the party’s fallout with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the demand of special status category for Andhra Pradesh. However, TDP MP RM Naidu clarified that the move was to gather support from parties and not to make the Government fall. “We are going to move no-confidence motion, gather support of all respective parties in Parliament.

It’s the responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. We are trying to gather as much support as possible so the debate takes place. We are not trying to make the government fall,” RM Naidu told ANI. Earlier, the TDP reached a deadlock with its ally BJP over the issue of special status and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving a motion of ‘No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers’ in the House. The opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP, also gave the notice to move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Yesterday, the YSR Congress gave a notice to the Lok Sabha General-Secretary, seeking to move a no-confidence motion in the Lower House today against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.