Tamil Nadu university students indulge in arson, violence after girl commits suicide

Chennai, Students of Satyabama University near here on Wednesday late evening set on fire their hostel beds late on Wednesday and engaged in acts of vandalism, said a Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department official.

“The students have set fire to some beds in their hostel. They started stoning our vehicle. There is no major fire,” the fire services official told IANS.

More than 300 students were involved in the protest demanding justice from #sathyabamauniversity for the alleged suicide of fellow https://t.co/QxJywjfGwl likely to announce holiday tomorrow for students. (Courtesy:ANI) @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/kvimi5cLMs

The immediate reason for student resorting to violence is the suicide of a first year female student, he added. According to available information, the female student was caught copying in the exam and was admonished.

Upset at this, the girl committed suicide.