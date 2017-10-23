Tamil Nadu: TTV Dinakaran to contest in RK Nagar bypoll

Chennai: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran on Monday announced that he will be contesting the RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai.

Speaking to media, TTV Dinakaran told media here, “I will contest in the RK Nagar bypoll.”

On October 12, the Election Commission (EC) ordered the Tamil Nadu government to conduct the R K Nagar constituency bypoll before December 31.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa represented RK Nagar for two terms before her death in December last year.