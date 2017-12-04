Tamil Nadu shocker! Minister makes 300 pregnant women wait for a photo-opportunity
Salem: In a shocking incident, at least 300 pregnant women were allegedly made to wait for more than two hours in Tamil Nadu’s Salem by the state’s social justice minister Saroja for a photo-opportunity.
The pregnant women were invited for a state-sponsored baby-shower event that was organised for the ladies belonging to the economically weaker strata of the society. A lady among them even collapsed even before the arrival of the minister.
The incident has been condemned and critcised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and TTV Dinakaran faction of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK”>AIADMK).
“This EPS-OPS government has made pregnant women wait from the morning. This act cannot be digested. This is not the government for people which Amma had brought”, DMK’s CR Saraswathy told ANI.
“This is all because of the health minister. We want to throw the Health Minister out from the ministry. Government has totally failed to function”, said Pugalenthi (TTV Dinakaran faction).
JUST ARRIVED
- Madhuri Dixit excited to team up with Anil Kapoor after 17 years
- Will try to match up to Hrithik Roshan, says Tiger Shroff
- Big B pays tribute to Vinod Khanna at the Star Screen Awards 2018
- Mirror, mirror on the wall, is Priyanka Chopra the prettiest of all?
- Bombay High Court junks FTIL’s petition against govt order to merge with NSEL
EDITOR’S PICK
Now show due restraint and dignity
The on-going election campaign for the Gujarat Assembly has seen a ‘new’ Rahul Gandhi resort to some old and hackneyed…
Don’t allow promoters with NPAs to return
IN sorting out a crisis of this order, a few first principles should be clear and the one that says…
Alternate narrative is still missing
AS the Gujarat elections are at the door-step to be followed by similar exercises in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and…
GDP growth up but too early to celebrate
As people, there is an uncanny predictability about the way we, especially the middle class, react to peaks and troughs…
Make the most of private health care
The Niti Ayog has said that after the path-breaking reforms of Goods and Services Tax, Bankruptcy Code and Real Estate…