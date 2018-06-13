Tamil Nadu: Schedule for Plus 2 board exam announced, results to be declared one month in advance next year

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday announced the timetable of the state board examinations of Plus 2 exams for 2018-19. Exams for class 12 students would be held from March 1 to 19, class 11 exams will be from March 6 to 22 and Class 10 will be from March 14-29.

He also said that the results of Plus 2 exams in the academic year 2018-19 would be declared on April 19, 2019, a month in advance. The move will help to reduce the burden on teachers and will also help students to prepare for NEET exam. According to government order, the total marks for both Plus-1 and Plus-2 exams were reduced to 600 marks from 1,200 and the Plus-1 marks also will be taken into account while consolidating Plus-2 marks.

As per Deccan Chronicle, in the board exams, only 4.29% students scored above 500 marks this year. In the science stream, 18,092 students scored above 500 marks this year, which is roughly around 82%. Mr. Sengottaiyan also said the government will start training the teachers under the new syllabus from next week.