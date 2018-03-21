Tamil Nadu: Petrol bomb hurled at BJP district secretary’s car in Coimbatore; watch video

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A petrol bomb was allegedly hurled on the car of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district secretary in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore in the wee hours of Wednesday.

#WATCH A petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore in the early morning hours. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eHuta711Yp — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018



The bomb was hurled by unidentified people. Police have reached the spot to investigate the matter. More details are awaited. This incident took place a day after the head of Dravidian movement icon, E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was found in the state’s Pudukottai village. on March 7, two petrol bombs were hurled in front of BJP’s office in Coimbatore, a day after the party’s leader H Raja commented that statues of late Dravidian leader Periyar must be removed from the public places in Tamil Nadu.