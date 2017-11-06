Tamil Nadu cartoonist G Bala released on bail a day after arrest

Tirunelveli: The Tirunelveli District Court on Monday granted bail to Cartoonist Bala who was arrested on Sunday for his ‘defamatory’ caricature on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and State Police Commissioner.

The Tamil Nadu police had arrested Bala from Tirunelveli after a defamatory case was registered against him for allegedly portraying the Chief Minister in a distasteful manner.

Bala had allegedly portrayed the chief minister, the state’s collector and the police commissioner wearing nothing and covering their private parts with money, while a baby burns in front of them. The caricature was published after a recent incident where a couple and their two children self- immolated at the collectorate, alleging police inaction on a usury complaint.