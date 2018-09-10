Tamil Nadu: 9th class student commits suicide after being pulled up for prank holiday SMS

Madurai: A class nine student of a school here allegedly committed suicide Monday after being chided for a prank holiday SMS he had sent recently, police said. The boy hanged himself at his house, they added.

He had sent the message to students saying that it was a holiday for the city corporation-run school, believing which around 50 of classmates did not turn up, police said.

When the school authorities investigated the issue, it came to light that the boy had sent the message. The headmaster called the boy’s father and mother, a school teacher herself, and rebuked them for the boy’s behaviour. His classmates also chided him following which the dejected boy ended his life, police said.