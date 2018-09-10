Tamil Nadu: 9th class student commits suicide after being pulled up for prank holiday SMS
Madurai: A class nine student of a school here allegedly committed suicide Monday after being chided for a prank holiday SMS he had sent recently, police said. The boy hanged himself at his house, they added.
He had sent the message to students saying that it was a holiday for the city corporation-run school, believing which around 50 of classmates did not turn up, police said.
When the school authorities investigated the issue, it came to light that the boy had sent the message. The headmaster called the boy’s father and mother, a school teacher herself, and rebuked them for the boy’s behaviour. His classmates also chided him following which the dejected boy ended his life, police said.
JUST ARRIVED
- Tamil Nadu: 9th class student commits suicide after being pulled up for prank holiday SMS
- Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Accused Sharad Kalaskar sent to CBI custody till Sept 15
- KriArj Entertainment gets into legal trouble; three more cases registered against them
- PNB Fraud: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi
- Maharashtra: Opposition targets buses while staging protests against fuel prices hike
EDITOR’S PICK
As expected, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has dissolved the State Assembly and gone for an early election.…
The biggest reason in favour of India Post Payments Bank is that it will save nearly three lakh postmen and…
Section 377 verdict: The battle has only begun
The Supreme Court judgement that has now decriminalised sexual acts between consenting adults of the same sex is being widely…
Although the government had no role in bringing the original petition by a Nagpur resident calling for an end to…
Opposition unity: To be or not to be
As the time of the next national extravaganza of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections draws closer, moves are under way…