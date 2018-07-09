System of law and order has failed society: Nirbhaya’s mother ahead of verdict on review petitions

New Delhi: Hours ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict on review petitions filed by the accused in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, the victim’s mother stated that the system of law and order has failed society.

Speaking to ANI, Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, said “It has been six years since the incident took place. Similar incidents are still taking place every day, our system has failed us. Even after so many years, we see cases of brutal rape and murder of young women. This should stop at the earliest.”

She further said the Supreme Court, who will pronounce the verdict later in the day, must not reduce the quantum of punishment given to the accused. “Even a death penalty is less for all the accused. But the court’s verdict must set an example for Indians,” she added.

Echoing a similar stance, the victim’s father, Badrinath Singh, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take adequate measures in order to provide safety and security to women in India. The top court is slated to pronounce the final verdict on the review petitions filed by the three convicts seeking a reduction of their death sentence to a life term.

The apex court had on May 4 reserved its order on the review petitions filed by the convicts– Pawan Gupta (31), Vinay Sharma (25), and Mukesh (31). The paramedic student was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 on a moving bus in capital by a group of six people. The victim was severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital located in Singapore.