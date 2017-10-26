Swiss couple attacked in Agra: 1 arrested, efforts on to nab 3 others

Lucknow: One person has been arrested from Agra-Rajasthan border and hunt is on to nab three others allegedly involved in the attack on a young Swiss couple by a group of youths in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri, a senior police official said here today.

According to a media report, the couple from Lausanne in Switzerland was chased and attacked with stones and sticks by a group of youths in the Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, leaving them battered and bruised

“One person has been arrested from Agra-Rajasthan border and search is on to nab three others,” Additional Director General (ADG) Crime Chandra Prakash told reporters.

Prakash said that on October 22 someone informed Dial 100 about the incident after which the couple were admitted to primary health centre and later at a private hospital in Agra.

“As the couple did not lodge any FIR, police suo motu lodged an NCR (non-cognizable report) in the matter,” he said, adding that after medical report found fracture in arm of one of the tourists, relevant sections of the IPC were included in the FIR.

Asked about the accused, the ADG said, “Initial reports said that some of them are minor. But as probe is on, it will not be fair to disclose their names.”

When asked as to why the DGP was kept in the dark about the incident, the ADG said, “In case of any incident related to foreigners, local police has to immediately intimate the police headquarters. We will probe why this information did not come and action will be initiated against the guilty.”

Taking note of the incident, a report has been sought from the district magistrate and SSP, Agra, an official spokesman said here.

Quentin Jeremy Clerc, 24, who came to India on September 30 with his girlfriend Marie Droz, also 24, was quoted as saying in the media report, that they were strolling near the railway station at the Fatehpur Sikri after a day in Agra when the group started following them and later attacked. The couple said that as they lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, bystanders began taking videos of them on their mobile phones, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that BJP men were behind the incident.

“It must be BJP men behind the incident. Some people perform…Tripathi said tourism is in the focus of the state government and state is committed to safety and security of foreign tourists. “They (tourists) can be assured that they are safe in the state in the present regime,” he said.

The BJP leader said there should be no politics in such matters.