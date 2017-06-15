Swachh Bhubaneswar: Transgenders set example by fighting open defecation

Thirty-one transgenders have volunteered to run a campaign against open defecation in the city with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL). The Southbelt Crew, the transgender volunteers educating Mumbai drivers to buckle up the seat belts could be an eye opener for the entire nation, but their counterparts in the Temple City, are fighting open defecation in their own way as volunteers to drive the mission of Swachh Bhubaneswar, and proving their way to a massive success story.

The BSCL has been spearheading a movement to ensure that zero open defecation takes place in places under the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) area, which is the area demarcated for re-development under the smart city mission.

A source at the BSCL said the team started the campaign from June 1. The team has been going door to door to raise awareness on the ill effects of defecating in the open. They have also held rallies at Satyakali Basti, a slum in the Satya Nagar area.

Interestingly, a team of city transgenders have come forward to campaign against open defecation in the Smart District. The group of 31 transgenders also took out awareness rallies in Satyakali Behera Sahi Basti in Satyanagar area recently and created a wonderful impact to inspire others and making the area cleaner and safer for all. Starting on June 1 they have now resolved to spread the campaign to other slums within the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) area and wipe out open defecation. Truly, the transgenders have become social change makers for the city and to transform the state capital clean and green.

Meanwhile, the group of 31 transgenders along with the Nirgrani Committee and child campaigners (Banar Sena) have taken up the campaign with such an intensity that the people practicing open defecation has taken notice of their deeds and decided not to do it again to make their environment clean and healthy. Apart from going out to defecate the basic sanitation issues are arising out of the open outlets from toilets going directly to nearby drains. After the ODF campaign by the transgenders the slum residents have actually changed their thoughts and acted accordingly.