Suspected Maoists set ablaze 13 vehicles in West Singhbhum

Jamshedpur: Suspected Maoists set on fire 13 vehicles belonging to a construction firm in Parliposh area of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said today.

The vehicles, which included excavators, dumpers and trucks, were set ablaze last night, they said.

A team of the district armed police and the CRPF rushed to the spot soon after the administration was informed about the incident, the police added.

The vehicles belonged to a firm engaged in constructing a road between Goilkera-Manoharpur villages of the district.

Maoists have operated in parts of eastern and central India for decades.

They claim to be fighting for the rights of the poor and landless and often stage ambush attacks on the security forces.