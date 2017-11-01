Sushma Swaraj meets King of Bhutan during his four-day visit to India

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who arrived yesterday, here on a four-day visit.

Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, queen of Bhutan, along with her son Gyalsey or the Crown Prince, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, also accompanied the Bhutanese King during his meeting with Swaraj. This is Bhutanese King’s first visit since India and China ended a 73-day-old standoff on Doklam plateau two months ago.

The visiting dignitary will also meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. On November 2, King Wangchuck will call on Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

He is also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation. Early this month, India Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had also travelled to Bhutan and held talks with King Wangchuck and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.