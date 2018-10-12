Suresh Prabhu orders high-level probe into Trichy-Dubai Air India mishap

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed a high-level enquiry into an incident in which an Air India Express Trichy-Dubai flight hit the compound wall of ATC at the Trichy International Airport on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The Minister further informed that a sub-committee has been formed by Air India for looking at safety-related issues.

“Air India has constituted a Sub-Committee of the Board headed by an Independent Director of the Board for looking at all safety-related issues within the organisation including subsidiaries,” he tweeted.

Prabhu also informed that the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officers are at the site for preliminary inquiry, adding that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau officers have also been deployed.

“Safety of the passengers is of paramount importance for us. We will take all that’s required to put safety on top of aviation agenda. Growth can’t be at the expense of safety,” another tweet read.

The Minister also said that to ensure continuous attention towards air safety, he has ordered concerned officials to put in place a regular “safety compliance report” of all airlines.

Meanwhile, Air India said that the two pilots on board the aircraft have been derostered in the wake of pending investigation.

“The pilot in command was Capt. D. Ganesh Babu who has flying experience on the B 737 aircraft of 3600 hours including about 500 hours as Commander. The First Officer was Capt. Anurag who has an experience of about 3000 hours on the B 737. The two pilots have been derostered pending investigation. The matter has been duly reported to the DGCA and the Airline is fully cooperating with the investigation,” the statement read.