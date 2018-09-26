Free Press Journal
Home / India / Supreme Court’s Aadhaar verdict a big victory for pro-poor Modi government: BJP

— By IANS | Sep 26, 2018 03:05 pm
INDIA-POLITICS-ELECTION-MODIAFP PHOTO / SAM PANTHAKY

New Delhi: Calling the Aadhaar judgement a big victory of the Modi-government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said the Supreme Court has repeated what the Prime Minister has been saying: “the card gives strength to the poor”.

“As far as the judgement of the Supreme Court on Aadhaar is concerned, we see this as a big victory of the pro-poor Modi-government,” BJP’s National Spokesperson Sambit Patra told the media.

The Supreme Court, he said, has repeated what Modi has been saying that the poor are the power of the nation and the card gives strength to them. Patra also said that the court has made it clear that Aadhaar cards cannot be duplicated.


“It is totally safe. This is also what we have been saying,” he said.

He said this will also help in checking illegal immigration as “the court said the card is not for illegal immigrants”.

