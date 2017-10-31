Supreme Court to hear pleas against cow vigilantism today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear several pleas seeking ban on cow vigilante groups across the nation. One of the petitioners, in his plea, alleged that the vigilante groups have unleashed terror on the Minority and Dalit communities. Earlier, the apex court had sought response from the Centre and other states on the issue.

Many cases of harassment and violence in the name of “gau raksha” (cow protection) have taken place across the nation over the last few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in June, had condemned the attacks in the name of cow vigilantism, saying, “Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.”

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar after the all-party meeting had said, “Prime Minister Modi has asked the State Governments to take strict action against the anti-social elements creating violence in the name of cow vigilantism and punish them strictly.”