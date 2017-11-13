Supreme Court to hear plea to curb rising pollution in Delhi-NCR today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear today itself a fresh plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer R K Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi’s neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels inthe NCR and its adjoining areas.

“We cannot ignore the pollution,” the bench said addingthat it will hear the plea today itself after finishing thematters listed on its board. The fresh plea seeks direction to the Centre and thestates concerned to take measures on curbing road dust andstubble burning. It also seeks effective implementation of the odd-evencar rationing scheme.