Supreme Court to hear plea challenging ‘constitutional validity’ of Aadhaar Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea challenging the ‘constitutional validity’ of the Aadhaar Act.

The plea was filed by Karnataka-based Mathew Thomas, who has challenged the validity of the 2016 Act, citing privacy concerns.

Earlier in October, the apex court had referred all Aadhaar cases to a five-judge Constitution bench to be formed by the end of November.

Earlier, the top court had issued a notice to the Centre on a petition challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar number with mobile connections and asked to file response within the next four weeks.

Due to the increasing number of fraud cases, the Centre, for security reasons, has asked every individual to link their Aadhaar card with the ration card, LPG, PAN card or any other schemes.