Supreme Court to hear Karti Chidambaram’s plea seeking permission to travel UK

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea filed by former Union Minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram seeking its nod to travel UK.

Earlier, the apex court had refused Karti’s plea to move abroad and made it clear that he can’t leave India in connection with the INX media case. In the previous hearing, Karti’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told the apex court that the former is not a “fugitive of justice”. The case was heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister in Congress-led UPA rule.