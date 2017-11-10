Supreme Court refuses PIL seeking minority status for Hindus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the plea seeking minority status for Hindus in several states.

The apex court asked the petitioner to approach the National Commission for Minorities. The plea was filed by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The plea stated that minority rights are being drawn off “illegally and arbitrarily” to the majority population as neither the Centre nor the state has notified Hindus as a ‘minority’ under the National Commission of Minorities Act, 1992.

According to the plea, the states for which Hindus should be declared as minority are Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab.