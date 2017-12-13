Supreme Court raps government on fugitives evading law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has pulled up the Centre for “not even bothering about” its orders on extradition matters and questioned the government’s will in getting persons evading law back from foreign countries. The remarks were made by the top court in the extradition of a businesswoman, who is facing criminal trial in India but was allowed to travel to London on the SC’s direction in January 2016. The apex court earlier forfeited Rs 86 lakh deposited by her as security and directed that her passport be revoked and that contempt proceedings be initiated against her.

“What is this attitude? You don’t even bother about orders of the SC. We have been virtually extending threats to officers in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) but you still don’t act,” a bench of justices Arun Mishra and MM Shantanagoudar said. The court said, “Somebody has run away from the country but the govt isn’t doing anything about it.” It asked Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh and senior advocate V Mohana: “We have been issuing orders for the last eight months but you have done nothing. Tell us why are you (Centre) not acting?”

Posting the matter for further hearing, the court directed the ASG that all formalities relating to the woman’s extradition be completed by then. Ritika Awasty, promoter of Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd, is facing criminal trial in Uttar Pradesh for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust. She had challenged the Allahabad HC order refusing to quash FIR lodged against her but was granted bail and allowed to travel abroad by the SC on an undertaking for looking after her husband and daughter in London. She had given an undertaking to return to India by March 31 but did not. The court further extended her stay in London on her request till May 31 but she again did not return. This compelled the top court to initiate contempt proceedings and revoke her passport.

On September 12, the Centre and UP said the State will initiate extradition procedures within three weeks. The top court said, “To ensure that the petitioner does not flee from justice, we consider it just and appropriate, to direct the passport authority concerned to revoke the passport issued to the petitioner forthwith.” It had said that the Indian High Commissioner at London, shall initiate action for the Awasty’s return to India, so as to face the judicial process.