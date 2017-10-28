Supreme Court nod to new norms for worship at Ujjain temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave its nod to new norms for worship at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, directing temple authorities to use only RO (Reverse Osmosis) water for ‘jal abhishek’ of the Shiva lingam.

The apex court’s order came after the Ujjaini Vidwat Parishad, a group of intellectuals, pointed out that the Jyotirlinga had shrunk due to excessive ‘bhaang shingar’ and ‘Panchamrit’. Earlier, the court had formed a committee of experts that visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, which recommended restricting certain practices and rituals by devotees.

The Supreme Court had formed a committee of experts consisting of officials from the Archaeological Survey of India and the Geological Survey of India to look into the causes that were leading to the shrinking of the lingam.

As per the fresh court directive, each devotee will use only half a litre of water obtained through Reverse Osmosis process for the ritual of bathing the lingam. Also, 1.25 litres of ‘Panchamrita’ (a combination of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar) is now permitted to each devotee.

The court has further said that during ‘bhasm aarti’, the Jyotirlinga must be covered with a cotton cloth. The bench also directed installation of fans and dryers in the temple sanctum to contain adverse effects of moisture; allowed offerings of flowers only on top part of the Jyotirlinga; ordered daily cleaning of the sanctum; and making only dry offerings to Lord Mahakaal after 5 p.m.

Norms of Worship